Hand-crafted shepherd huts designed to suit all needs

A GREENFIELD businessman believes he has hit the nail on the head with his new project – high quality, custom-made shepherd huts.

Mick Buckley, 56, is combining his skills, experience and creativity to produce the unique huts, each customised according to customer’s wishes.

The ex-engineer said: “These bespoke shepherd huts are much more than just a simple garden shed. They are custom built to suit the client’s requirements; the only boundary is their imagination!

“Things like offices, art studios, glamping pods, writing rooms and playrooms are just some of the projects we have worked on.

“Because our customers can ask for their ideal specifications, we can even include fitted showers, toilets, kitchen sinks, heating systems and solar panels.

“The best part is each one is built on wheels so you shouldn’t need planning permission.

“There is definitely a market for these as their popularity continues to surge; former Prime Minister David Cameron wrote his memoires in one!”

Careful construction of one hut takes roughly six weeks and each begins as a steerable steel chassis and wheels which are hand cut and welded by Mick.

Fellow joiner Sean Duffy handcrafts bespoke cabs according to the customer’s specifications.

When complete, the huts are transported to their final destination and manoeuvred into place.

Mick said: “At present we’re building one office and a glamping pod. It’s always interesting to see what the next project will bring, but with each one we build our main focus is longevity.

“We build our huts out of Russian Larch Wood, which has a slow growing period that gives it a tight grain and more natural oils. At minimum, you’ll get 35 years out of one.”

