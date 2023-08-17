Hard work pays off for Crompton House students

CROMPTON House Sixth Form in Oldham is celebrating what it describes as an ‘outstanding’ set of A-Level results for its students.

The Shaw-based college, which takes in students from across the borough including Saddleworth, has reported that over 70 per cent of students’ grades were A* to C and more than 80 per cent of students achieved the grades required to enter their first or second choice of university.

Holly Maguire, who achieved three A* grades and an A grade, will be reading Psychology at York.

Both Katie Meyrick and Lydia Smith achieved A*, A*, A, with Katie planning to study

Accounting, Finance and Maths at Lancaster, while Lydia is moving on to study English and Creative Writing at Manchester Metropolitan University.

Crompton House’s Head Boy, Josh Barnett, and Head Girl, Danni Amber Hall, achieved three As and five Bs between them. Josh has already begun his degree apprenticeship with Amazon, while Danni is moving on to study Educational Psychology at the University of Leeds.

Other success stories included Oscar Meadowcroft (A, A, A, B) and Harry Mclean (A*, A, A) who are both moving on to study Computer Science at York.

Students also achieved eight A* and 10 A grades in their Extended Project Qualification, which is equivalent to 50 per cent of an A-Level.

Particularly notable projects included Jake Murray, who recreated a dress from the final of

RuPaul’s Drag Race and had advice from the original designer Pierretta Viktori.

Poppie Swift’s project examined the architectural idea of the Japanese courtyard, inspiring her university choice of Liverpool to study Architecture, while Holly Maguire changed her career plans to pursue Educational Psychology following her EPQ research.

Freya Liles achieved a distinction in her Grade 8 bassoon exam and an A in A Level Music and will join the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Grace Barrett is joining Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama to study Flute Performance, having recently taken ABRSM Diploma exams in both Flute and Vocal Performance.

Haylie McVinnie has an audition at BIMM in Manchester, following her EPQ in which she wrote a three-album concept work.

Rich Smith, Head of Sixth Form, said: “I am immensely proud of the achievements of this group of students, both academically and in their super and extra-curricular activities.

“These students have worked incredibly hard since their Covid disrupted GCSEs and have shown fantastic determination to succeed, especially when it came to being self-motivated, independent learners.

“So many of our students have secured places at prestigious universities and impressive apprenticeships. I would also like to thank the staff who have worked tirelessly to support the students in their endeavours.

“The whole School community are incredibly proud of these students, and I would like to wish them the best of luck for the future.”

Alongside university admissions, Crompton House has many students who are starting apprenticeships and degree apprenticeships following receipt of their A-Level results.

Karl Newell, Head Teacher of Crompton House, commented: “Over the past two years, our A Level students have grown in confidence as they have progressed academically, socially and as leaders within the school and community. They can now look forward to a bright future at university, in apprenticeships and beyond.

“The Crompton House ‘recipe for success’ is incredibly hard working and talented students, combined with committed staff and supportive parents.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

