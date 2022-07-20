Hartley Botanic brings calm and wellbeing theme to Tatton Park Flower Show

GREENFIELD-BASED Greenhouse and Glasshouse manufacturer Hartley Botanic is bringing its stylish stand themed around Calm and Wellbeing to the RHS Tatton Park Flower Show.

The tradestand will feature five handmade Hartley Botanic Greenhouses on display at the show from July 20-24.

The structures include a Victorian Lodge, a Victorian Terrace, a Hartley 8 glass-to-ground, a new Hartley Wisley 8 Grow and Store and a Patio Glasshouse.

They are nestled among a naturalised planting scheme focusing on form and texture, and landscaping has a neutral and minimalist look, bringing together a calming feel with a chic, luxury aesthetic.

Furniture use has been minimal to create a light, airy feel and dressing elements, such as modern chairs and sculptural pieces, have been carefully curated for order and tranquillity.

Gentle classical music inside the structures will provide a relaxing soundtrack as visitors walk around the stand.

Hartley Botanic’s ‘Calm and Wellbeing’ tradestand theme has also been shown at this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show and this year’s Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival.

The concept was designed to show how the company’s elegant structures can offer a calming sanctuary for gardeners and non-gardeners alike.

Tom Barry, CEO of Hartley Botanic, said: “Our ‘Calm & Wellbeing’ theme taps into what our customers are looking for from their gardens following the pandemic.

“The mood now is very much to create gardens which are sanctuaries, places to go to feel revived and refreshed.

“It felt appropriate to remain consistent to our theme for 2022. Our Hampton Court and Tatton Park tradestands featured slightly different structures to those at Chelsea, focusing on designs from our popular Victorian and Heritage ranges which both deliver structural excellence and a classic Greenhouse aesthetic.”

Hartley Botanic was founded in 1938 by brothers Vincent and Norman Hartley following their ground-breaking aluminium Greenhouse design.

The manufacturer is an authority on Greenhouse design and use over the decades, having been making its handmade, made-to-order horticultural buildings for more than 84 years from its factory in Greenfield.

It is the manufacturer of choice for leading organisations, institutions and designers, with structures commissioned by the RHS, the National Trust, Kew Gardens, Glasgow Botanic Gardens, Massachusetts Horticultural Society, Oxford Botanical Gardens, Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, Blenheim Palace, The Lingholm Estate and Hampton Court Palace and many more.

Find out more online www.hartley-botanic.co.uk or call 01457 819 155.

