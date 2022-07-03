Hartley Botanic brings ‘Calm & Wellbeing’ theme to RHS Hampton Court Garden Festival  

GREENFIELD-BASED Greenhouse and Glasshouse manufacturer Hartley Botanic will again be enveloping RHS flower show visitors in tranquillity and relaxation as it brings its stylish stand to the RHS Hampton Court Garden Festival on July 4-9.

Its stand, themed around Calm & Wellbeing’, will be slightly larger and feature different Greenhouses to the ones on show at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in May.

The Greenhouses will be powder coated in complimentary and elegant tones nestled among a naturalised planting scheme which will focus on form and texture.

The five handmade Hartley Botanic structures to be shown are a Victorian Lodge in manganese, a Victorian Terrace in dark bronze, a Hartley 8 glass-to-ground in vista grey, a new six pane glass-to-ground Hartley Wisley 8 Grow and Store in a bespoke olive grey and a Patio Glasshouse in white aluminium.

Landscaping and styling has a neutral and minimalist look, bringing together a calming feel with a chic, luxury aesthetic.

The stand has been built and planted by Stewart Landscape Construction with design and styling by Llevelo Garden Design.

Tom Barry, CEO of Hartley Botanic, said: “Our ‘Calm & Wellbeing’ theme taps into what our customers are looking for from their gardens following the pandemic.

“The mood now is very much to create gardens which are sanctuaries, places to go to in order to feel revived and refreshed.

“As such, it felt appropriate to remain consistent to our theme for 2022, with a few changes to our display structures.

“For Hampton Court, we have selected a range of designs from our popular Victorian and Heritage ranges – structures which both deliver structural excellence and a classic Greenhouse aesthetic.”

Hartley Botanic was founded in 1938 by brothers Vincent (RHS fellow) and Norman Hartley following their ground-breaking aluminium Greenhouse design.

The English manufacturer is an authority on Greenhouse design and use over, having been making its beautiful and elegant handmade, made-to-order horticultural buildings for over 84 years from its factory in Greenfield.

It is the manufacturer of choice for leading organisations, institutions and designers with Hartley Botanic structures commissioned by the RHS, the National Trust, Kew Gardens, Glasgow Botanic Gardens, Massachusetts Horticultural Society, Oxford Botanical Gardens, Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, Blenheim Palace, The Lingholm Estate and Hampton Court Palace. Its entire product range is endorsed by the Royal Horticultural Society.

All Hartley Botanic’s Glasshouses and Greenhouses are handmade, bespoke and made to order. Find out more online www.hartley-botanic.co.uk or call 01457 819 155.

