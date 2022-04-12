Hartley Botanic unveils ‘Calm & Wellbeing’ RHS Chelsea tradestand

GREENFIELD-BASED Greenhouse and Glasshouse manufacturer Hartley Botanic is returning to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show with a tradestand themed around Calm & Wellbeing.

The stand features three Hartley Botanic Greenhouses and is being built and planted by Stewart Landscape Construction with design and styling by Llevelo Garden Design.

The structures to be shown at the show from May 24-28 are a Victorian Lodge, a Magnum Opus and a new six pane glass-to-ground Hartley Wisley 8 Grow and Store.

The ‘Calm and Wellbeing’ tradestand has been designed to show how Hartley Botanic’s elegant structures can offer a calming sanctuary for gardeners and non-gardeners alike. The planting will be relatively informal and will contribute to the relaxed atmosphere.

Tom Barry, CEO of Hartley Botanic, said: “Visitors to our RHS Chelsea tradestand this year will be enveloped in tranquility and relaxation.

“We are excited to return to Chelsea this year and our stylish stand will combine both form and function in its design.”

Hartley Botanic was founded in 1938 by brothers Vincent (RHS fellow) and Norman Hartley following their ground-breaking aluminium Greenhouse design.

Over the decades, the manufacturer has been making its beautiful and elegant handmade, made-to-order horticultural buildings from its factory on Wellington Road.

Now a hugely respected brand within the horticultural world, it is the manufacturer of choice for leading organisations, institutions and designers, with structures commissioned by the RHS, the National Trust, Kew Gardens, Glasgow Botanic Gardens, Massachusetts Horticultural Society, Oxford Botanical Gardens, Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, Blenheim Palace, The Lingholm Estate and Hampton Court Palace, to name a few. Its entire product range is endorsed by the Royal Horticultural Society.

All Hartley Botanic’s Glasshouses and Greenhouses are handmade, bespoke and made to order. For more information visit www.hartley-botanic.co.uk or call 01457 819 155.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

