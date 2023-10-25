Hartley Botanic’s Patio Glasshouse is Christmas treat for growers

IF YOU are looking for the perfect gift for your green-fingered family members or friends this Christmas, then Hartley Botanic might have just the thing.

The Greenfield-based greenhouse and glasshouse manufacturer offers a Patio Glasshouse, ideal for smaller gardens, balconies or terraces or as additional growing space in an existing greenhouse.

The versatile and space-saving structure is Hartley Botanic’s smallest glasshouse and comes as self-assembly and with a selection of colours to choose from.

Picking a mini glass greenhouse is also a fantastic option if you’re new to greenhouse growing and wish to begin with fewer plants.

However, intermediate and even expert gardeners can utilise a Patio Glasshouse if they need additional structural space to house budding plants before they are placed into soil.

Multiple shelving options offer an efficient storage solution with a small ground footprint, making the most of available space.

You can manoeuvre the Patio Greenhouse into areas where a fully assembled structure might not fit, making it perfect for spots where space is precious.

Access to the interior comes via a hinged top pane and double sliding doors on the front, so you can reach all the plants inside even when the Patio Greenhouse is full.

This pane and door option also offers the ability to ventilate the inside when fresh or cooler air is needed.

Hartley Botanic was founded in 1938 by brothers Vincent and Norman Hartley following their ground-breaking aluminium Greenhouse design.

The English manufacturer has been making beautiful and elegant handmade, made-to-order horticultural buildings for 85 years from its original factory in Greenfield.

It is the manufacturer of choice for leading organisations, institutions and designers with Hartley Botanic structures commissioned by the RHS, the National Trust, Kew Gardens, Glasgow Botanic Gardens, Massachusetts Horticultural Society and Oxford Botanical Gardens, to name a few. Its entire product range is endorsed by the Royal Horticultural Society.

Find out more online www.hartley-botanic.co.uk or call 01457 819 155.

