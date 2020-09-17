Harvest in hills – Saddleworth to feature on Songs of Praise

A SADDLEWORTH vicar and his family will be in the national spotlight on Sunday, September 20 after Songs of Praise cameras visited Dobcross for part of their weekly show.

Reverend Aaron Moffat-Jackman and wife Gemma were filmed earlier this month for a feature on their lives at Holy Trinity Church.

As this new episode is harvest themed presenter Rev Kate Bottley focuses on the couple’s adjoining farm, which is home to sheep, chickens, ducks, geese, rabbits, cats and dogs.

“I am really proud of the work my wife does considering she doesn’t have any background in farming,” Aaron told the Independent.

“Everyone thinks it is my farm but she is running it by herself. I just enjoy the fruits of her labours.

“She is there mucking out and shearing the sheep by hand. I just try and keep the house tidy while she is outside.”

Rev Bottley and production crew filming for the BBC arrived on September 1 and Aaron, who moved into the Woods Lane vicarage three years ago, expects literally 15 minutes of fame.

“They were with us all day for probably 10-15 minutes of footage for the programme,” he added.

“They interviewed me and the family, spoke to Gemma about her background and a little bit to me why I think it is important to make the connection between caring for creation and for me being a follower of Jesus.

“Kate came along and played with all the animals. She and Gemma really got on.

“It was a stressful time while it was all being sorted out, but we had a good time.

“We didn’t want to make a son and dance about it but seems news travels fast in Saddleworth,” he laughed.

The programme, which goes out at 1.15pm on Sunday, September 20 also shows Rev Bottley walking up to the Square.

For a preview visit: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p08rld6h

