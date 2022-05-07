Hat-trick for Harry in Plate victory

A HAT-TRICK of tries from Harry Hibbert helped the Saddleworth School Year 10 rugby league team progressed to the quarter finals of the North West Counties Plate after a convincing 34-4 victory at Wright Robinson Sports College.

There were also touchdowns from Oscar Knox, Ryan Holt, Lewis Jagger, James Hopwood-Kenworthy and Joe Burston in an impressive team display.

The tries were supplemented by a solitary conversion from skipper Vincent Arthurs to set up a tie at St Ambrose School in the next round.

