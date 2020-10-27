Hat will do nicely! Caroline delight at church collection for St Thomas’ fundraiser

HATS off to Delph is the message to residents from antiques expert Caroline Hawley for supporting St Thomas’ Church in its bid to raise £60,000.

The TV celebrity is so bowled over by the community’s potential treasure hunting efforts she has pledged to pull out all the stops for the church’s cause.

Caroline is known to millions of viewers as one of the experts on hit shows such as Bargain Hunt and Flog It!

Now she and husband John are casting experienced eyes over hundreds of items donated by locals for possible auction.

All proceeds will go to meet an overspend bill on the church’s extensive re-building project finally due for completion at the end of this month.

The couple first visited parishioner Julie Dawson whose fundraising initiative it was before meeting Reverend John Rosedale and churchwarden Bill Maxwell to view the myriad of donated artefacts and family heirlooms: everything from a copper bed pan, George III spoons set, gold sovereigns and Caroline’s favourite – a Victorian top hat and hat box.

Due to the response, chosen items will go under the hammer in a special St Thomas’ section of an auction to be held at Beverley racecourse next February.

Initially, it had been envisaged donations would be included as general lots at a forthcoming sale next month.

“There are some really exciting things which I think are going to make some good money,” said Caroline. “There are more than we thought.

“I am working out how to get the £60,000 for the church. I am ambitious and determined so if it needs doing, I am the person to do it.

“This is a brilliant cause and fabulous area. It is such a pity we couldn’t have had a proper valuation day and I could have given a talk as well.

“But by pushing back the auction it means people have more time to see if there are other items they can donate.”

Items that don’t make it to auction will still be sold online by the church to help swell funds.

A wooden collection plate from Wrigley Mill Methodist Church, a Japanese bronze figure and various ceramics, glassware and jewellery were also viewed.

“It is such an eclectic mix,” added Caroline. “A lot of the items will to be researched fully and photographed.

“Every day is so exciting in this job you never know what you are going to find from one day to the next.

“We have sold things that were destined for the bin too many times that ended up getting thousands of pounds. For good things we get very good money.”

Rev Rosedale has been equally pleased by the response with several people making cash donations.

“I have been trying to work out what some of the items are,” he laughed. “But they always say ‘one person’s rubbish is another person’s treasure’.

“And only one item has had a reserve placed on it.”

To help St Thomas’ fundraising efforts, Caroline autographed a copy of the front page of the Independent’s October issue first highlighting the story and which will be subsequently framed.

We are now inviting bids for the front page with proceeds passed on to Rev Rosedale. Can we start our readers at £10?

Email your proposed bid to trevor@localcommunications.co.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Print

