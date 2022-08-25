Hathershaw College pupils rise to GCSE challenge despite Covid disruption

PUPILS have ‘risen to the challenge and achieved against the odds’ following the Covid-19 pandemic, says Hathershaw College’s principal Mark Giles.

Students celebrated as they collected their GCSE and vocational qualification results following the college’s first external examinations since 2019 as a result of the pandemic.

Mr Giles commented: “If there is a year group who deserve an award for their resilience and tenacity then it has to be the class of 2022.

“These are students who have endured two national lockdowns with school closures, numerous periods of self-isolation and the uncertainty of how they were going to be assessed this year.

“Despite this, they have risen to the challenge and achieved against the odds.

“I am also incredibly proud of how teachers have risen to the challenges of the last few years, developing their skills in remote education and helping students catch up with their learning as a result of Covid disruption by providing revision sessions for students after school and during the holidays.

“They have also been incredibly well supported by our non-teaching colleagues.

“This year’s results are excellent, almost as good as our best ever results in 2018.

“These qualifications will open so many doors for our students, most of whom will now attend OSFC, our Trust partner.”

The results help to confirm the judgement from Ofsted at the end of the last calendar year that Hathershaw continues to be a good school and is on track to outstanding.

