Have a bear-y good time at Emmaus Mossley picnic

A LOCAL charity is celebrating the first birthday of its mascot by inviting supporters and the community to join a Teddy Bears’ Picnic.

Emmaus Mossley is encouraging families to get together for a fun afternoon on Thursday, August 1, from midday to 2pm.

The free event will be at Lucie’s Cafe, inside the Emmaus Mossley Secondhand Superstore at Longlands Mill on Queen Street.

Organiser Molly Ridgway said: “Bear became the Emmaus Mossley mascot after appearing in a number of social media posts and increasingly being recognised amongst our supporters.

“Last year, Bear’s birthday event was a great success, as it was an opportunity for the community to get together and celebrate during the summer holidays.

“It would be wonderful to see both existing and new supporters attend our Teddy Bears’ Picnic this year to share stories over snacks – make sure to bring your favourite teddy bear along too!”

The Teddy Bears’ Picnic will be in the style of ‘The Big Lunch’ events previously hosted by Emmaus Mossley, whereby everyone is invited to bring some food or cakes to donate and share with fellow attendees.

Hazel Hodkinson, the charity’s Retail Manager, commented: “We’re really looking forward to this event for our young supporters and their families to enjoy during the summer holidays.

“Bear has made a great impact in our community, and the Teddy Bears’ Picnic promises to be a fun-filled afternoon which brings people together with their favourite teddy bears.”

Emmaus Mossley supports people who have experienced homelessness by providing them with a home, companionship, tailored support and work opportunities.

The charity’s large Secondhand Superstore sells donated and upcycled furniture, household goods, clothes, toys, books and music, with all proceeds helping to sustain the charity’s work.

