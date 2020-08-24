Have a slice day at new Uppermill pizza parlour!

A PIZZA making chef and her partner have grabbed a slice of the thriving Uppermill night-time economy action by opening a new High Street food business.

With a promise to customers they certainly won’t go hungry entrepreneurs Veronika Bogumska and Alex Smalley are proud proprietors of Pizza Love.

Veronika’s culinary skills are well known in the area having served up many a mouth-watering pizza for regulars of the Rising Sun pub in Mossley.

Alex previously established Grail Distillery, based in Donkeystone Brewery and home of the renowned Doctor’s gin and more exotic Byzantium.

Now, after a frustrating wait through lockdown for the arrival of a state of the art, woodfired oven, the enterprising and excited couple have launched their new Italian food space.

“Making pizzas has become my passion,” explained Veronika. “Basically, anything to do with cooking, dough, feeding people and making people happy. I am a feeder.

“We always felt there was something missing in Uppermill in terms of casual dining. Everything is about sitting down to eat.

“This is all about cool and funky. They can just call in, grab a snack and carry on with what they are doing.

“We will have a small sit-down area eventually but nothing like coming in for a three-course meal. For now, it is all about pick-up and takeaway.”

Said Alex: “We made a decision about doing this at the end of last year when this particular space became available.

“Sometimes you want to come into Uppermill just for a few drinks. You might not want a three-course meal or even be able to afford a meal out.

“It is all about tummy filling food,” laughed Veronika, delighted by the final installation of their Italian built oven which cooks her uniquely flavoured creations, such as Lava Pizzagedon, the Prawn Fellas and Bonaparte potato into piping hot pizza in less than 90 seconds.

They are a busy pair with Alex still distilling his gins while expanding his product range with rums and whiskeys.

“It is just about finding time to fit everything in – we have a lot going on.”

Pizza Love enjoyed a ‘soft’ opening at the end of last month but is now gearing up to serve the public on a regular basis. See www.facebook.com/pizzaloveuppermill/ for further details.

