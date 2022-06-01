Have The Time of Your Life at sing along screenings at Oldham Coliseum

OLDHAM Coliseum Theatre presents a Sing-a-Long-a double bill on Saturday, June 11 with interactive screenings of Dirty Dancing and The Greatest Showman.

From the producers of the smash hit phenomena Sing-a-Long-a Sound of Music, these special film screenings have lyrics on screen so you can sing along as loud and proud as you like.

The events also include fancy dress competitions and vocal warm-ups led by a special host, plus free interactive prop bags with props to use at key moments in the films.

At 2pm Sing-a-Long-a The Greatest Showman invites audiences of all ages into the ring of Hugh Jackman’s circus to belt out hits including This Is Me, The Greatest Show, Never Enough and Rewrite The Stars.

Loosely based on the true story of PC Barnham’s circus, and featuring an iconic duet from Zac Efron and Zendaya, The Greatest Showman is one of the most popular musical films of recent years.

At 7.30pm that evening, limber up your hips for a celebration of the classic 1987 film, Dirty Dancing.

You can really shake ‘em down with the film’s iconic soundtrack including I’ve Had (The Time of My Life), Hungry Eyes, Do You Love Me and She’s Like The Wind.

Join Baby and Johnny in the summer of 1963. It’s college boys verses dancing hunks, it’s one of the greatest movies of all time and, yes, there is a guy as great as your dad.

Dirty Dancing carries a 12 certificate and so Sing-a-Long-a Dirty Dancing is suitable for ages 12+.

These events are sold separately. Sing-a-Long-a events are film screenings not live performances.

Find out more and book on the Oldham Coliseum website www.coliseum.org.uk or call the Box Office: 0161 624 2829.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

