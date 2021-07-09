Have your say on new homes development plans for Lees

THE community was invited to have their say during a public consultation over proposals to build 42 new homes at land off Maltby Court in Lees.

Developers, the Wiggett Group Ltd, wrote to more than 300 residents to seek views and opinions prior to the submission of a planning application to Oldham Council.

The proposed development will include a range of three and four bed homes.

Wiggetts said: “There is an urgent need for sites such as this to come forward for development to help address the significant housing shortage in the Oldham area.

“There are no environmental constraints or traffic constraints preventing this site from coming forward.

“The development will provide local employment and job creation opportunities.

“We are keen that local contractors work on the site, ensuring a high amount of local expenditure, which should benefit the whole area.”

The consultation period was open until June 30, 2021 and all comments and feedback will be considered before an application is submitted to the local authority next month.

For more information contact the development team via email: marketing@wiggett.co.uk

