Have your say on proposals to ease parking issues at Greenfield bridge approaches

PROPOSALS to ease a traffic pinch point in Greenfield are out for public consultation.

Oldham Council is considering introducing double yellow lines on either side of the Grade II listed packhorse bridge at Ladhill Lane and Oakview Road.

Locals have highlighted concerns of vehicles regularly parking close to the bridge, situated near Greenfield cricket club, making it difficult for other traffic approaching the Chew Brook crossing point.

Now residents have until March 21 to put forward objections or representations.

If the traffic regulation order is implemented, waiting at all times on Ladhill Lane will be prohibited on the south side from the bridge for 16m easterly and north side from the bridge for 8m easterly.

Additionally, there will be no waiting on Oak View Road, south side from the bridge for 16m westerly and on north side from the bridge for 17m westerly.

Full details of the proposal are in the draft Order, which, together with a map and a statement of the Council’s reasons for proposing to make the Order may be examined between 8.40am and 5.00pm, Monday to Friday at Oldham Council civic reception or by phoning 0161 770 4836. The reference is: LJM/20568.

Any viewpoints should be sent to the Environment Group Solicitor at OMBC, Civic Centre, West Street, Oldham, OL1 1UL in writing, stating the title of the Order to which they relate and the grounds for making them.

Any objections or representations will be made available for public inspection.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

