Have yourself a very Oldham Christmas thanks to Gallery Oldham

Gallery Oldham has partnered with Art UK to launch a series of collection-inspired gifts perfect for the festive season.

They include mugs, shopping bags, coasters, greeting cards and more – all adorned with popular paintings from Gallery Oldham’s collection.

Iconic images of Oldham are featured on many products including John Stanley Bates’ paintings: Roundthorn Oldham, Albion Street and The Hilton Arcade. There’s also Edwin Bottomley’s The Saddleworth Viaduct and James Howe Carse’s Opening Game of the Oldham Subscription Bowling Green, Frankhill and Oldham, Lancashire, from Glodwick Fields. Choose from coasters, place mats, mugs and tea towels!

Other much-loved Gallery Oldham art pieces are also in the shop such as a make-up bag featuring E. A. Hornel’s A Summer Idyll and a shopping bag printed with Joseph Edward Southall’s Along the Shore. From wintry scenes by Alexander Jamieson to beautiful blooms by William Jabez Muckley and Derwent Lees’ Landscape with a Figure – there’s 65 quirky gifts to choose from with prices ranging from £3 to £40.

And proceeds from every purchase go back to Gallery Oldham to help care for our collections.

Cllr Barbara Brownridge, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Culture, said: “Whether you’re looking for a stocking filler, a present for an Oldhamer or something special for an art fan – we think these Gallery Oldham gifts are perfect.

“Gallery Oldham has a fantastic fine art collection which consists of over 550 oil paintings, ranging from Pre-Raphaelite and late Victorian artists to post-war painting including Pop Art and abstract art. We’re delighted to be able to share a selection of them in this fun way and bring a little bit of Gallery Oldham to your home.”

To browse Gallery Oldham’s Art UK shop, visit www.artuk.org/shop/galleryoldham

In line with national restrictions, Gallery Oldham is currently closed but is still here for you online. Visit www.galleryoldham.org.uk for more information, activities and entertainment.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

