Help bring a magical Christmas to Alt Academy

HELP children at Alt Academy have a magical Christmas this year by donating to their special festive occasion.

The primary school, on Alt Lane, is opening on Christmas Eve to give all its young pupils a hot meal, story-time, hot chocolate around the campfire and a special gift.

But to make the event possible, the school is asking for donations from the kind-hearted community, including wrapping paper, paper plates, cups and Christmas crackers. Tamsin Wood, Assistant Principal, said: “Alt Academy is proud to be a community champion for the families of Alt and provides a significant layer of support on a daily basis.

“With levels of deprivation amongst the highest in the UK, this really is essential and supports at a grassroots level.

“We are starting to think about what Christmas will look like for our families. We know lots of our families will find it challenging to put food on the table, keep the house warm and buy Christmas presents this year.

“A significant number of our families are facing extreme hardship and being able to support our vulnerable families through challenging times is incredibly important to us.

This Christmas, alongside the food hampers we deliver to vulnerable families, we are going to open our doors on Christmas Eve.

“We want our children to experience the magic of Christmas Eve. We will provide a warm, cosy school and a hot meal, before listening to bedtime stories by the fireside with hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows.

“Mr and Mrs Claus will be joining us in the grotto and will give every child a gift to open on Christmas morning.

“Making this possible is only an option with kind support from the community and the goodwill of our staff members. We hope you will be able to work in partnership with us to make Christmas Eve magical for the children of Alt.”

The school is looking for 350 gifts for children aged 1-16, supplies to make 500 hot Christmas sandwiches (rolls, turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and gravy), Yule logs, Christmas puddings, mince pies, 350 chocolate selection boxes, marshmallows, tea, coffee and hot chocolate.

To pledge your support or donations, email info@alt.theharmonytrust.org

