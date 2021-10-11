Help open door of opportunity for young people

MAHDLO Youth Zone is calling on the community to back their Double Donation scheme and raise valuable funds to help the young people of Oldham.

All donations received or pledged by October 31, 2021 will be matched pound for pound by a generous donor, who does not wish to be named, up to £50,000 meaning the charity would receive a total of £100,000.

The funds will help the youth zone, on Egerton Street in the town centre, continue providing opportunities, experiences and support for young people, including making friends, finding new hobbies and learning new skills.

Mark Adlestone and Lucy LeesThe independent charity is open seven days a week, 52 weeks a year and welcomes hundreds of young people every week through its doors.

The announcement was confirmed by Mahdlo CEO Lucy Lees at the youth zone’s first face-to-face Business Breakfast with guest speaker Mark Adlestone OBE DL, Beaverbrooks Chairman in September.

Lucy said: “Having Mark talking about philanthropy and then being presented with the matched funding opportunity is phenomenal.

“A huge thanks to the donor, who does not wish to be named, for this incredible gesture.

“If we reach £50,000 pledged by local businesses and members of the community this will mean an investment of £100,000 into the future of Oldham’s young people.”

Claire Crossfield, fundraising manager, added: “Whatever people can spare will make such a difference.

“Whether you donate the funds yourself or raise them by taking on a personal challenge, organising an event it really doesn’t matter – every penny will be doubled.”

To donate or pledge your support to Mahdlo email Claire on fundraising@mahdloyz.org or donate online: https://tinyurl.com/dnvuyhjk

Mahdlo provides opportunities, experiences and support for Oldham’s young people aged 8 – 19 (up to 25 with disabilities or additional needs). Membership is just £5 per year and each session costs 50p.

More information can be found online: www.mahdloyz.org

• AN EVENT with world famous physicist and former Lydgate resident Professor Brian Cox organised by Mahdlo Youth Zone has been postponed until Spring 2022.

The special night was due to see more than 800 young people gather at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in Oldham on Thursday, September 30.

But Mahdlo, based on Egerton Street in the town centre, confirmed it has been moved until next year.

They said: “We know there is a lot of excitement about the event and we are sorry to disappoint the many young people, especially at such short notice.

“Equally we know the energy and effort to arrange this at school level has been immense and we hope everyone will still be happy to participate when we agree a new date in the spring.

“We know how easily cases of individual Covid can impact class group learning, and that was the ultimate reason to look for a later date.”

Professor Cox, who attended Oldham Hulme Grammar School and lived in Lydgate for many years, received a CBE in 2020 for his services to the promotion of science.

He is a Professor of Particle Physics at The University of Manchester and also the presenter of science programmes and author or co-author of more than 950 scientific publications.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

