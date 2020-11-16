Help shape the future of Dr Kershaw’s Hospice: Recruitment drive for trustees

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice is looking for new members to join their active Board of Trustees to help to continue to provide first class and effective services for the community.

The Royton-based Hospice’s recruitment drive showcases the great work that trustees do, highlighting opportunities for people from all walks of life to get involved and make a difference.

The independent hospice provides free, specialist palliative and end-of-life care for adults with life-limiting illnesses in Oldham and its surrounding areas in a peaceful and homely environment.

The Board of Trustees is responsible for ensuring the delivery of the Hospice’s objectives, providing strategic leadership and governance, ensuring the Hospice is well managed and administered with readily available, efficient resources.

Miriam Lawton, Chair of the Board of Trustees, is keen to find enthusiastic and committed individuals to support the Hospice’s Board, strategic objectives and future vision.

She commented: “Our Board members are an integral part of the Hospice. We are looking for diverse new members with a range of skills to understand and address the many challenges that hospices and charities face, who can bring different experiences, knowledge and ideas to the table.

“Whether you are an experienced Trustee or wanting to take your first step at Board level we want to hear from you.”

The Hospice is looking for individuals to serve in a voluntary capacity (out of pocket expenses reimbursed) and provide the Board with advice in a changing palliative care background in the following areas: entrepreneurial skills, marketing and public relations, business development, financial and management experience.

The Board of Trustees meets six times a year but individual trustees can be involved in other ways (i.e. quality audits, inspection visits, sub group meetings, links with key areas etc.) as time permits.

The closing date for applications is Tuesday, December 15.

For background information, an informal chat and to pursue an expression of interest form please contact Joanne Sloan, Hospice CEO, by telephone 0161 624 2727 or email joanne.sloan@drkh.org.uk

Potential candidates are also welcome to have an informal chat with an existing trustee which can be arranged by contacting Mirriam Lawton, Chair of the Board, by email mirriam.lawton@drkh.org.uk

The Hospice is committed to equal opportunities for all and the Board’s objective is that membership should reflect this policy.

Find out more about Dr Kershaw’s Hospice online: https://drkershawshospice.org.uk

