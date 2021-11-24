Help shape vision for Northern Roots urban farm and country park with next phase of consultation

THE next phase of consultation for Northern Roots, which is creating a new urban farm and country park at Snipe Clough in Oldham, is now live.

A revised masterplan proposal for the 160-acre site, visitor and learning centres designs have been shared for residents’ feedback.

Residents can explore the plans online through an interactive map and leave ideas, suggestions and feedback until Sunday, December 12.

An in-person consultation event will take place on Saturday, December 4 from 1pm-4pm at Spindles Town Square Shopping Centre in Oldham.

Residents can meet JDDK Architects, who are leading on the design of the proposed visitor and learning centres, and the Northern Roots project team and Trustees, view the updated proposals and share feedback.

There will be short presentations at 1pm and 3pm, where residents can hear about the proposed plans and learn more about the project.

Cllr Abdul Jabbar MBE, Chair, Northern Roots Board of Trustees, said: “We’re at a really exciting point with the Northern Roots project.

“JDDK Architects have worked closely with the community to co-design the proposed Visitor Centre and Learning Centre and have created two unique and iconic design proposals.

“We want to hear from as many residents and local communities as possible. Residents’ feedback is crucial to revising and updating the final plans.”

On the basis of this round of consultation, the final masterplan and building designs will then be developed for inclusion in the planning application for Northern Roots. The project aims to submit a planning application in early 2022.

The masterplan proposal is the result of three years of ongoing scoping work and community consultation.

The vision for Northern Roots is to create sustainable economic, social and environmental benefits for those communities.

It is one of four projects put forward by Oldham to successfully receive funding from the government’s Towns Fund. Oldham has been awarded a total of £24.4 million to support the four projects.

To find out more, visit https://northern-roots.uk/

