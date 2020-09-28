Heritage history passes test of time for honoured pupils

A SPRINGHEAD school is one of only eight across the country to receive a coveted Historic England heritage award.

Knowsley Junior School is celebrating the new accolade in recognition of its commitment and excellence in teaching pupils about their local heritage.

For three years teachers have embraced local heritage, embedding it across their history curriculum and using the local area to enhance learning in other subjects.

Pupils have undertaken a variety of thought-provoking heritage projects including the commemoration of World War One and the Suffrage Movement-suffragette Annie Kenney was born in Springhead.

Now as a champion heritage school, Knowsley Junior will work with Historic England over the coming year to pilot a new scheme, aimed at highlighting the importance of local heritage and how it can be integrated into a range of subjects.

As part of the award, Knowsley will receive £1,000 to support this work.

Knowsley history co-ordinator Stephen Potts and lead teacher for Heritage Schools, explained: “From visiting the remains of Roman forts, to investigating the changing nature of building materials and land use in our surrounding area, pupils are consistently engaged with exciting learning opportunities that broaden their understanding and appreciation of history.

“The focus on history around us helps children to make connections between local and wider historical events that helps to instil a sense of pride in the area in which they live.”

Research has shown that knowledge of local heritage gives children a sense of pride and identity about where they live and an understanding of how it fits into the history of the nation.

Exposure to local heritage can also have a positive effect on mental and physical wellbeing.

For information about the Champion Heritage Schools programme, visit https://historicengland.org.uk/services-skills/education/heritage-schools/

