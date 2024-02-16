He’s done it! Greenfield’s Frank completes epic Atlantic row

GREENFIELD is home to a new world record after intrepid Frank Rothwell completed his solo row across the Atlantic Ocean.

The 73-year-old travelled 3,000 miles from the Canary Island of La Gomera to Antigua in the Caribbean for the second time in 64 days 7 hours 53 minutes – raising more than £257,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK in the process.

After crossing the finish line on Thursday, February 15, wearing the shirt of Oldham Athletic, the club he owns, he proudly proclaimed: “Another world record for Great Britain,” before getting on dry land and doing two things.

Hugging wife Judith again and having a can of Coke!

And after finding it a bit wobbly at first, he told just how tough the journey had been.

Frank said: “When they changed the name of the race to the World’s Toughest Row, I thought the name was wrong.

“It is wrong, it should be the World’s Toughest Anything – nothing can be harder than that.

“That’s the ultimate, ultimate, ultimate. This time was twice as hard. I thought I’d do it in 49 days and I’d smash it but you can’t do it when then wind’s not blowing.

“Nothing has been as difficult as doing this, this is really tough.

“My favourite was moment was when I had the Coke. There were times when I did consider whether it was the right thing to do but it’s not something you can turn your back on.

“In most other challenges, you can stop and get on the bus.

“And I’ll tell you what I’ve learned, how much I love my wife. I spoke to her twice sometimes three times a day.”

Frank’s journey was not without its bumps, not least when he appeared to go off course as he approached Antigua, only for it to be revealed he drifted as he was asleep.

And he added: “A couple, of days ago, I lost all my strength but my family were here and I wanted to be here.”

Fran received donations from more than 3,000 people as he paddled across the Atlantic, including Ryan Reynolds and Rob McIlhenney, owners of Wrexham FC.

When he returns to the UK, Oldham Athletic will be holding a grand welcome by slashing admission for the match against Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday, February 24 to £1 with proceeds going to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

And he thanked everyone who donated, while hoping to not come up against Wrexham next season.

Frank said: “Thank you very much for the donation. I hope Wrexham get promoted because we don’t want to play you again next year.

“And thank you everybody. Your donation is going to make a difference. More people die from dementia in the UK than any other disease. I want to raise funds so we can find a cure. We’re going for a cure.

“To find a cure for Alzheimer’s we need support. Thank you to everybody.”

There was a one-word answer after Frank’s finish, however. When asked, ‘Are you going to do it a third time?’ He simply replied: “No.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

