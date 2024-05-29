‘Highly skilled’ double appointment boosts experienced Pearson team

TWO ‘highly skilled’ appointments at Pearson Solicitors have strengthened its commercial department and boosted the team to more than 30 specialist staff providing a bespoke service.

The hires have been made possible through Oldham-based company’s continued growth, significant investment and a keen awareness to strategically develop key areas.

Laura Campbell, Litigation Solicitor, joins from Rainbow Law, a multi-service law firm she founded several years ago based on Uppermill High Street.

With business development taking up much of her time, Laura decided to return to her role as a solicitor and is looking forward to helping further develop the litigation department at Pearson.

She said: “Having trained and worked at top tier firms I didn’t want to compromise on what I did after closing my own practice and so Pearson was the obvious choice, with its reputation as a leading law firm in the North West and one that retains the ‘personal touch’ with its client.

“I’m looking forward to being part of a busy, high calibre team that pools its talents to the advantage of its clients and putting my wealth of experience to good use.”

Laura is convinced her experience of running her own business is a vital addition to her skill set as she works with owners of many local and national companies.

Gary Jones, Commercial Property Solicitor, has more than two decades of legal expertise and joins from WHN Solicitors Ltd in Bury, where he worked for 20 years with the last 12 as partner and director.

He said: “The ethos of being part of a team which supports each other was one of the main attractions of Pearson to me.

“I am looking forward to meeting clients and working with the wider commercial department, liaising with our employment lawyers, experienced corporate team and commercial litigation to help coordinate a strategic approach in all our clients’ business matters.”

Gary believes his former experience working for the Inland Revenue as well as being a commercial officer in a manufacturing company is an ideal background to his new role.

He has seen many changes in commercial property law over the years and highlighted green leases as one of the next big things, with the ongoing associated environmental concerns.

Joanne Ormston, Director at Pearson, welcomed both appointments as crucial to helping the firm’s development.

She said: “We have seen some significant growth areas across the business this past year and wanted to invest in our commercial team, both in litigation and commercial property.

“We are pleased to welcome two highly skilled solicitors to bolster the department and set us on a very favourable position for further growth. The experience Gary and Laura bring with them is immense.

“Gary is a forward-thinking property lawyer who has hit the ground running since he joined us and he has embraced the busy Pearson style.

“Laura similarly brings a wealth of experience, she has run her own business and her calm and confident manner will no doubt be welcomed by our litigation clients.”

Pearson Solicitors offer a range of legal and financial to private and commercial clients. Find out more online: www.pearsonlegal.co.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

