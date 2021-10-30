Hill top cross memorial to MP shooting tragedy

MANY people will have visited Chew Valley, Greenfield and seen on the horizon a solitary cross.

Plenty also will have walked up to the skyline and studied the distinctive monument.

But what is the story behind the cross, standing tall above Yeoman Hey and Greenfield reservoirs and looking onwards to Dovestone?

Peter Fox, curator of Saddleworth Museum, takes up the story.

“In the middle of the 19th century, Platts Textile Works in Oldham could claim to be largest textile machinery works in the world.

“However, it is interesting to note that it originated from humble beginnings in Saddleworth.

“Such was the wealth of the family they erected a large shooting lodge in Chew Valley named Ashway Gap- a dominant feature in the valley bottom long before the building of the reservoirs.“It was from this lodge a shooting party left on August 27, 1857. The party were proceeding through a gully with James Platt, MP for the borough of Oldham leading and a Mr Josiah Radcliffe following behind.

“But when the latter stumbled his gun accidently discharged into the right leg of James.

“The wound was immediately bandaged and the politician was hurriedly carried back to Ashway Gap but died a few hours later from his wounds.

“The erection of a cross was instigated to be erected on the spot the accident took place.

“The design was to be the copy of the cross of Iona. The stone was especially brought from the Mull of Galloway.

“The carving of the cross incorporated the inscription ‘Here by the accidental discharge of a gun, James Platt MP for the borough of Oldham, lost his life, August 27th, 1857’.”

Ashway Gap lodge and estate were sold by James’ widow shortly after the unfortunate accident.

New owner Mr Alfred Buckley was superstitious and apparently somewhat indifferent to the reason of memorial and had the cross pulled down. “It lay on the ground until in 1912,” added Peter. “But it was re-erected by the firm of Platts at the instigation of Frank Chadderton of Greenfield who was a director of the firm.

“The cross was cleaned and renovated in 1954 when strong iron supports were fitted to support it against the elements.“

“The cross has witnessed many changes in the valley bottom below not least the building of three reservoirs.

“The Ashway Gap lodge which had a direct link with the memorial and the Platt family has sadly long been demolished.”

