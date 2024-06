A SLICE of history passed through Saddleworth.

The vintage steam locomotive ‘Braunton’ (34046) made a brief but spectacular stop at Stalybridge on Monday, June 3, before heading towards York.

Departing from Crewe, this majestic engine will also journey through Mossley and Greenfield giving rail enthusiasts a chance to witness this marvel in action!

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print