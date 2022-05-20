History making women set to hit right notes at Saddleworth world premiere

A WORLD premiere comes to Delph next month, revealing a story of women’s emancipation more than 200 years before winning the right to vote.

Singers not Sinners at the Millgate Arts Centre chronicles how an Oldham church broke with accepted tradition and allowed women to sing in a church choir, alongside men, for the first time.

It comes to the stage on June 4, six years after Diggle-based author Livi Michael first stumbled across the ground-breaking incident that took place at St Mary’s Church, Oldham in 1701.

Inspired by the story, Livi approached friend and director Carol Davies about turning this seismic equality breakthrough into a play for Saddleworth Players.

The coronavirus pandemic prevented Singers not Sinners debut in 2020 but the curtain is now poised to rise on this dramatized true-life tale performed by Saddleworth Players.

“In September 2016 I went to a Saddleworth Historical Society lecture by Victor Khadem,” explained Livi.

“It was primarily about an 18th century singer from Saddleworth, Sarah Harrop. Victor mentioned it was unusual at that time for women to sing in church; in fact, he said, the first record of women singing in church anywhere in the world was in Oldham in 1701.

“I just thought that cannot be true. But in all this time we have not come across anything to contradict this fact.

“At that point, the church was so central to everything, socially and politically, then this was like women being given the vote.

“Oldham history is changing the world at this stage yet no one knows about it; no one is talking about it.

“I thought it would make a good play but my expertise is writing novels and short stories. I didn’t really know how to turn it into a play which is why I went to Carol.”

Singers not Sinners centres not only on the women in the choir but on choirmaster, Elias Hall, the man responsible for allowing female voices to be heard.



Wife of former Littleborough and Saddleworth MP, Chris Davies, Carol is directing her third successive play at the Millgate after Pastimes and Nobody’s Perfect.

“These women were really courageous because of what could have happened,” she said. “It was still a very dangerous time to step out of line.

“But while it is an important historical document fundamentally it has got to entertain its audience. And you can’t write a play about singers without music.” Detailed research ensured the musical content is contemporary to the period, including an apparently catchy but “bawdy” number.

Livi and Carol have been helped in their work by former Diggle resident, Daniel Hicks, whose grandmother, Sylvia White still lives in the village.

“He was a real find for us and helped us tremendously arranging the music,” added Carol.

“Going forward I want us to publish it with Daniel’s music and with the first cast list. Then, hopefully, we will see if any other group wants to do it themselves.”

• Singers not Sinners runs at the Millgate Arts Centre from June 4-9 and then June 11. For tickets visit: www.millgateartscentre.co.uk

