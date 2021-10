ENJOY a spooky wander around Uppermill this Halloween as Hard Graft theatre company returns with its ghost walk.

For one night only, find out about 11 murders, mysteries and macabre events which have happened in the village.

The 90-minute walk takes place on October 31, starting at 7pm at the Uppermill Civic Hall car park. Tickets cost £6.99 per person.

For more information and tickets, go online: www.hardgraft.co.uk

