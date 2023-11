GREENFIELD’S Tesco supermarket has become the unlikely scene of a celebrity mystery after word spread that Hollywood star Tom Hanks was spotted there.

People were convinced the Saving Private Ryan star was perusing the aisles at the Chew Valley Road store, with one saying they were ‘110 per cent certain.’

But while the ‘sighting’ on Sunday, November 5 has so far not been confirmed, it has not been discounted either.

Maybe Forrest Gump really was looking for a box of chocolates in Greenfield.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print