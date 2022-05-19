Home dreams ‘guaranteed’ with Northwood

A FAMILY-RUN business is making sure your dream move or rental can still come true despite the challenges of Covid-19 and booming property market.

Northwood Sales and Lettings, on Lees High Street, is run by Saddleworth-based brothers Mike and Dave Procter along with a team of nine other staff.

And having expanded the business from just three people when they launched in 2009, the pair have a wealth of knowledge to help home buyers, sellers, renters and landlords.

Key to their success is Northwood’s ‘Guaranteed Rent’ scheme which means they take on the risk of the tenancy, so landlords will be paid their rent no matter what.



“The Guaranteed Rent scheme has always been popular and it’s what we’ve built our business up on,” explained Mike.

“And it really came into its own during the Covid pandemic and proved to be a lifeline for landlords.

“Also, there’s more than 100 pieces of legislation for landlords now and a lot of it is changing constantly, so it gets very complex and there can be a lot of cost involved.

“We can help landlords manage all that and keep up to date so it isn’t a burden.”

Multi-award-winning Northwood boasts a large managed and guaranteed rent portfolio, with their Lees base ideal for serving clients across Saddleworth and Oldham.

Their sales team has recently expanded to meet the demand of the thriving market, with Sales Director David Yates heading a strong team.

They currently have multiple new build sites in the pipeline across Saddleworth.

Mike added: “We can’t get homes quickly enough to sell at the moment – it seems everybody wants to move after Covid into a bigger house with a garden.

“Our Land and New Homes Department is very busy and we have lots of new homes coming in the next few months.”

For those purchasing a new home, or renting one out, former financial adviser Dave can offer expert advice and financial services.

And as part of Belvoir Group PLC – the second largest property franchise in the UK – they have national strength and support to back up their local skills and expertise.

As a result, happy buyers, sellers and landlords have left hundreds of positive reviews on Google, making them one of the highest rated on the search engine in their group.

Mike added: “We’re always looking to grow through more acquisitions and expand organically across the area.

“We set up in the credit crunch in 2009 and have got through Covid too so we are not afraid of a challenge.”

• Visit www.northwooduk.com or call the office on 0161 652 8855 for further details.

