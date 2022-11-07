Honour for Emmaus founder

A WOMAN who helped found Emmaus Mossley has been honoured with a medal to recognise her outstanding contribution.

Ann Thorne is now Honorary President of the Queen Street branch of the charity, which supports 26 formerly homeless people by providing them with a home, work, companionship and individual support.

And after being one of its original volunteers, as well as a former trustee, she was presented with an Emmaus UK Founders’ Medal in recognition of her outstanding service to the movement.

Ann received the gong from Selwyn Image CBE, Vice President of Emmaus UK and the founder of Emmaus Cambridge, the first Emmaus community in the UK.

And she said: “I was surprised, honoured, delighted and humbled to be asked to be President of Emmaus Mossley.

“Every time I go to Longlands Mill, I am thrilled to see how our original vision has so successfully become a reality.”

Emmaus Mossley opened in 1997 as the first Emmaus community in the North West and has since supported more than 500 people.

Ann first became involved with Emmaus Mossley back in 1994 and was part of the original volunteer team which established the charity.

She was a trustee and Vice Chair for many years, helping to build support, establish partnerships, and securing the purchase of Longlands Mill.

She also assisted in the group’s growth across the region by establishing and chairing Emmaus in Greater Manchester, which later became the Emmaus North West Partnership.

Andrew Kilburn, Chair of Emmaus Mossley, said: “We are delighted that Ann has agreed to serve as our Honorary President.

“Ann has been a major influence in the development of Emmaus both at Mossley and the wider North West, and the Founders’ Medal is deserved recognition of that contribution.

“We are looking forward to working with Ann in her new role to develop and improve our services in Mossley.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

