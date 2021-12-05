Horseman’s carol service returns

FOUR-LEGGED friends of all kinds are welcome to join in the festive celebrations at the annual Horseman’s Carol Service on Saturday, December 11 at Friezland Arena in Greenfield.

The family friendly event, with all animals welcome, starts at 11am and Delph Youth Band will be playing.

There will be a special visit from Santa and his helper elves, including Ted the Shetland Pony.

New for this year will be a dog show and a selection of Christmas stalls including hot food and drinks. There will also be a raffle.

Tickets cost £2 and to be exchanged on the day for a festive drink and mince pie, with carrots for the horses and bonio for the dogs, and animals will also receive a rosette.

Tickets are available on the day or via Friezland User Group, Beal Hey Animal Feeds (Shaw), Saddleworth Country Store (Diggle) and Tamewater Farm and Pet Supplies (Delph).

Any profits made will go towards the repairs and maintenance needed at Friezland Arena.

Follow the Facebook event ‘Horseman’s Carol Service’ or the Facebook account ‘Friezland Usergroup’ for updates and more information.

