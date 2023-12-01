Hospice launches Christmas tree collection and recycle service

A HOSPICE which cares for patients across Saddleworth and Oldham is bringing back its popular Christmas tree collection service this festive season.

Households who enjoy Christmas with a real tree are being encouraged to leave the responsibility of disposing of it in the new year to Dr Kershaw’s Hospice.

At the same time, it will support the care of patients and loved ones at the Royton-based hospice.

With the big day just weeks away now, people can already guarantee a slot for their tree to be collected, with a minimum donation of £10.

The collections will take place between January 6 and 8, 2024, from the following Oldham postcodes: OL1, OL2, OL3, OL4, OL8, OL9 and M35.

Jill Kirkham, Community and Partnerships Lead at Dr Kershaw’s Hospice, said: “A lot of people enjoy a natural tree, but struggle with the disposal of it after Christmas.

“This year, you don’t need to worry about the mess in your car or trying to cut up your tree to put it in your bin, as we will collect and recycle your Christmas Tree for you, with every tree collection donation supporting the continued care of our patients across the community.

“We are very grateful to everyone who supports this initiative, as well as to Life for a Life Memorial Forests, Willmow Reclamation & Salvage Ltd and Sharp who are very kindly supporting our Christmas Tree Collection.”

Once a donation has been made towards your tree collection, you will receive an email or telephone call informing you of when your tree will be collected – once route maps have been completed.

Every tree collected will be recycled into mulch to be used in gardens and public spaces throughout the Oldham community.

To find out more or to book a Christmas Tree Collection, visit www.drkh.org.uk/christmastreecollection or call the hospice’s Fundraising Team on 0161 624 9984.

