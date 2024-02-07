Hospice to present spectacular Strictly show

A NIGHT of glitz and glamour inspired by a popular BBC show will help to raise vital funds for a local hospice.

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice is holding its very own version of Strictly Come Dancing as a fun way of supporting patient care at the Royton-based organisation.

Ten contestants, specially selected from the local community, will compete in front of a panel of judges, as well as a live audience, in the hope of being crowned Dr Kershaw’s Strictly Glitterball Champion.

This year’s theme is ‘A Night at the Movies’ which will see the dance couples take to the floor showcasing their dance to a song from a much-loved movie.

Five couples have been partnered and will be working with professional dance schools over seven weeks to learn how to perform a range of dance styles.

To help with this, four local dance schools – Jayne Barnes School of Dance, The Amy Mackie School of Dance and Drama, Jenna Huszár and RF Dance – have given up their time free of charge.

Each dancer has now set up their own fundraising page here to support Dr Kershaw’s dancers and the hospice.

Rebecca Bentham, from Dr Kershaw’s Hospice, said: “We have a fantastic group of contestants and I’m excited to see them perform. They each have their own story as to why they want to support the hospice and have already kick-started their fundraising!

“I am eager to see them start to train and develop their dance skills for the big night, where they will take to the dance floor to compete for our coveted glitterball trophy. We hope as many people as possible from the local community can come along to the event and support our dancers as well as patient care at our hospice!”

The evening – hosted by Oldham pantomime legend Jeff Longmore – will take place at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in Oldham on Friday, March 15.

Tickets are now on sale for £45 and can be bought at www.drkh.org.uk/strictly.

Audience members, who are asked to wear formal attire, will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival, a three-course meal, live entertainment including special guest performances, and can take part in a fundraising raffle and auction.

