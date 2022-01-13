Hospices join forces with Strictly Dance to raise funds for patient care

DR Kershaw’s and Willow Wood Hospices have partnered up to bring their very own version of popular BBC programme Strictly Come Dancing once more.

Royton-based Dr Kershaw’s and Willow Wood, in Ashton, have joined forces to put on the ‘Strictly Dance’ night of glitz and glamour to raise vital funds for patient care at both hospices.

The event on Friday, March 11 will see 20 contestants compete to be crowned the Strictly Dance Glitterball Champion in front of a panel of judges and a live audience at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in Oldham.

Five dance couples from each hospice will work with professional dance schools (free of charge) from the start of January to learn how to perform a varied range of styles including jive, streetdance, ballroom and latin.

Dr Kershaw’s is working with Angela’s Dance Club (Trafford) and Fierce Oldham while Willow Wood is working with Accent Dance Company, Tycoons Academy, Sarah England School of Dance and Janice Hughes School of Dance.

The Mayor of Oldham Councillor Jenny Harrison and former MP and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Edwina Currie sit on the judging panel.

Grace Carr, Dr Kershaw’s Digital Marketing and Events Executive, said: “We are thrilled we can hold Strictly Dance once again, it’s a great event with an incredible atmosphere.

“I’m excited that Dr Kershaw’s now have our ten dancers in place, we have some great contestants this year who all have their own stories as to why they want to support the Hospice and have all kickstarted their fundraising already.

“I’m excited to see them start to train in the New Year and develop their dance skills for the big night where they will compete for our coveted glitterball trophy.

“We hope as many people from the local community can come along and support our dancers as well as patient care at both hospices.”

On the night, thre will also be raffles, photobooths, a silent auction and an array of other entertainment.

Tickets are available, priced at £35 each, including a welcome drink and two-course meal (formal attire). Book online now at www.drkh.org.uk/strictly or www.willowwood.info/support-us/events/strictly-dance

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice provides free, specialist, end-of-life and palliative care for adults with life-limiting illnesses. Find out more online www.drkh.org.uk or call 0161 624 2727.

Willow Wood Hospice is an adult Hospice providing free, specialist palliative care for patients with life limiting illnesses, both cancer and non-cancer diagnosis. Find out more online www.willowwood.info/ or call 0161 330 1100.

