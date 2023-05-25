Host a Kitchen Table Day event for Maggie’s this Summer

LOCAL cancer support charity Maggie’s Oldham is encouraging people to get together with their friends, families, communities, and workplaces this summer to raise much needed funds for people with cancer.

The kitchen table is often the first stop for new visitors to Maggie’s Oldham. Here they can relax with a cup of tea, perhaps join in the conversation and meet a member of Maggie’s professional staff. For all centre visitors, the Maggie’s kitchen table is a place where they can talk to people who really understand what it means to be living with cancer.

That’s why for Kitchen Table Day, Maggie’s would like you to gather those people important to you round your own kitchen table, and to do something amazing for people with cancer. Whether you are basking in the sunshine of a garden party, having a night in with friends, hosting a bake sale, there are plenty of ways you can help support the vital work Maggie’s Oldham does.

Louise Mills, Expressive Arts Curriculum Leader at Hathershaw College, said; “Charity is very important to the Hathershaw College, and we like to put our money where our mouth is. We are always looking for opportunities to work with local charities in the community – raising money, awareness, and most importantly bringing the staff together for a good cause.

“Maggie’s Kitchen Table Day was the perfect opportunity for us to get together around the table, bake some tasty cakes and have a chat. The planning was just as enjoyable as the event, with lots of staff wanting to get involved in either baking, helping with the bunting, or spreading the word. Together we raised £425 in half an hour to support people living with cancer.

Your fundraising event can take place at any time this summer. Every single penny raised will help Maggie’s Oldham provide support to more people with cancer and their loved ones.

To get started, or for inspiration, simply grab a free fundraising pack from the Oldham centre or visit www.maggies.org/kitchentableday. Packs contain everything you need for your day including bunting, balloons, party games, invites and even a collection box for your all-important donations. Should you need anything else, just contact the friendly fundraising team on 0161 989 0553 or email oldhamfundraising@maggies.org

Maggie’s helps people take back control when cancer turns their life upside down. Maggie’s expert staff focus on the things that really make a difference to people with cancer and their friends and family, like help with stress and depression, managing side-effects of treatment, family support, helping with money worries and bereavement support.

All support is free and you don’t need an appointment or referral – just come in.

Share photos of your event on social media using the hashtag #kitchentableday

Maggie’s Oldham opened in the grounds of The Royal Oldham Hospital in 2017 and each year 10,000 people visit the centre for support.

Since Maggie’s opened its first centre in 1996, the charity has developed a programme of support that is proven to help people with cancer, as well as family and friends, take back control.

Maggie’s professional staff include psychologists, cancer support specialists and benefits advisors and is funded by voluntary donations.

To find out more about Maggie’s Oldham please visit the centre at Maggie’s Oldham: The Sir Norman Stoller Building, The Royal Oldham Hospital, Rochdale Road, Oldham, OL1 2JH or get in touch on 0161 989 0550 or oldham@maggies.org

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

