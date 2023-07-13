Housing Units founder passes away

THE MAN who founded one of the area’s most recognised companies has died.

And a Saddleworth venue will not see a sombre occasion, more a celebration of John Pellowe’s life.

As the founder and original owner of Housing Units of Hollinwood, his contribution to the town of Oldham cannot go unnoticed.

And after passing away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 2 at the age of 89, memories detailed a life well lived.

After starting the business in 1960, John built it up from a small start to one of the most successful independent home furnishings retailers in the country.

He spotted the trend for DIY in the early 1960s and by the late 1970s/early 1980s Housing Units was at three locations – Manchester Road, Millgate off Hollins Road and Wickentree Lane.

And as daughter Louanne Pellowe-Bailey remembered: “Dad’s vision was always to amalgamate the three strands of the business at Wickentree Lane, a site he had purchased in the early days. He had a plan!

“This is where the company continues today. He achieved this aim in 1991 when the flagship store on Wickentree Lane was opened.

“A few years later, the site was developed further to add the second store and the associated buildings on that site.

“In 1999, wishing to enjoy other aspects life had to offer, dad sold Housing Units to an existing director to whom he had gifted some shares some years before.

“This gift was a great help in enabling the financing for the purchase to be secured. He was a generous man.”

Selling Housing Units did not see John, a former paratrooper, slow down as Louanne added: “Dad went on to enjoy a variety of adventures and challenges.

“He trekked in Nepal’s Annapurna mountain range. He was a Prince of Wales Trust mentor. He sailed his boat and enjoyed hill walking, completing some long distance walks.

“He was a talented artist and mounted exhibitions of his work. He helped advise on the rebuilding of Greenacres Congregational Church.

“He worked on the Oldham Scanner Appeal committee and was a lifelong member of the Manchester YMCA, serving on the board for many years and acting as president.

“He wrote his memoirs, a wonderful read, and for which his family are deeply grateful.

“Above all, dad was a true gentleman. Full of integrity and decency. He was determined and tenacious and deeply self-disciplined.

“He loved a challenge, especially a physical one. His time in the Paras (National Service) made a deep and lasting impression on him, he relished every minute of his army life.

“He was charismatic and had a fantastic sense of humour and kept us laughing. He was generous and kind.

“He gave good advice. He inspired and influenced a great many people and the many beautiful cards and letters we have received are testament to this.

“He was a lifelong keep fit fanatic and an original healthy eater! Above all else he was a deeply loved and respected family man who will be greatly missed.

“The family would like to express their deep gratitude and appreciation to the staff at the Christie Hospital who cared for John with love and dedication for 10 years.

“Led by Professor Adrian Bloor (“He saved my life”, John told the grandchildren) the team at the Christie won back 10 good years, during which time memories were made, love and laughter shared.

“The family will be forever indebted to Adrian and his team. They were great friends to John.”

John leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Vivienne, son Timothy and daughter Louanne and 5 cherished grandchildren – Eleanor, Johnny, Roberta, Sam and Kayden.

His funeral will be held at Greenacres Congregational Church on Galland Street on Friday, July 14 at 1.30pm.

The family has asked for no flowers but donations to the Christie Hospital in memory of John would be welcomed.

This can be done via the funeral director, G Barlow & Sons, Oldham, or direct to the Christie (in memory of).

Afterwards, John’s life will be recognised at The White Hart at Lydgate, and everyone wanting to attend has clear instructions.

Louanne continued: “John’s wishes were that this be a celebration of his life, not a sad occasion.

“Bright clothing and dancing shoes welcomed!”

