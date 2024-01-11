How a Dobcross club will save energy with help from hydro grant

SMALL steps have the potential to make a huge difference in the ongoing battle to save the planet and become more environmentally friendly.

Operating for more than nine years, Saddleworth Community Hydro became the first in England to generate power from the waters of a reservoir, from its base at Dovestone.

In recent times, the scheme has also been supporting renewable energy and carbon reduction projects across Saddleworth and surrounding areas.

The latest to have their application for funding approved is the bowlers at Dobcross Band and Social Club.

They will use their grant of £4,328 to replace the existing high-energy floodlight bulbs with energy-saving LEDs at their Platt Street base.

It was awarded because their project supports sustainable improvements, aimed at reducing emissions and saving energy.

The club’s president was appreciative of Saddleworth Community Hydro’s praiseworthy efforts.

Terry Lawless said: “The grant will not only allow us to implement significant energy savings but also generate future financial savings that can be reallocated to initiatives aimed at increasing positive engagement with the local community.

“I’d like to thank Saddleworth Community Hydro, not just on behalf of the Dobcross community, but also for the great work they do across the whole of the Oldham area.

“At a time when climate change poses a real global threat, relatively small interventions like this really can make a difference.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

