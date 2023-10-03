How did Austerlands bus shelter end up in pieces?

MYSTERY surrounds how a historic stone bus shelter in Saddleworth has been left in bits.

People living in Austerlands have been left horrified at what has happened to the structure on Huddersfield Road.

However, no-one has the answer as to how it ended up in that state, with its roof lifted off, on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 3.

The closest anyone has got is former chairman of Saddleworth Parish Council, Rob Knotts.

According to him, the parish authority was notified of the damage and staff took further action to bring loose stone down to make it safe for pedestrians.

Yet no-one has a reason as to how it was damaged in the first place – a number of people have requested any CCTV footage from that area.

Saddleworth Independent has contacted Oldham Council to see if they are aware of how the shelter ended up in its current condition.

