How to Establish Functional Teamwork For a Remote Business

Running a successful business means understanding how to utilise the tools around you in the most effective way. The long-lasting impact of a tightly run ship is too significant to ignore. When remote employees are supported, teams work better, and the whole operation ticks along. One big thing that lots of remote businesses face challenge wise is how to collaborate successfully as a team. Here are some ways that this problem can become a thing of the past.

What Are the Most Common Challenges For Remote Teams?

To start with, let’s address some of the common challenges remote team members could face. The list includes things such as loneliness and isolation, failure to perform, lack of communication, and distractions impacting productivity.

Constant, Reliable Communication

Remote teams are spread out in random places across the country. They are working from home, coffee shops, libraries, and various other venues that suit them. That is the perk of a virtual workforce, but it is also a significant drawback if it is not navigated properly by the management. With a view to keeping everyone on task and fully cooperating in the way that is needed, business leads in the company should strive for effective communication practices.

What Does This Look Like?

Realistically, this could be anything you want it to be. The goal, of course, is to get people talking and keep employees moving in the right direction. How you get there is less important but still relevant. The most useful strategies include a consistent approach. Factoring in things like daily meetings, weekly catch-ups, and monthly reports yields positive results when it comes to controlling how a remote team functions in the grand scheme of things. It is equally important to keep in touch with the individual employee and the wider team as a whole, and these two things should be both prioritised along the way.

Supportive Tech and Software

Tech and software that support a premium workflow are essential. The main focus here is along the lines of supporting communication on a company-wide platform while allowing people to upload and access work as and when they need to. With so many people on varying schedules, it would be impossible to organise otherwise.

Having Clear Guidelines

It can be difficult to establish boundaries and rules with remote workers, but it is important to do so nonetheless. This is where mandatory training sessions are useful and can cover content like expectations around response times, appropriate language, and the importance of meeting deadlines. All of this training content can be converted into a readable format and presented in a document which, in turn, may be sent out to employees on a regular basis as a reliable reminder.

Making Space for External Activities

If the pandemic showed the world anything, it’s that when people want to hang out and have a good time together, they will find a way. Thankfully, one good thing to come from this time was the emergence of online social events, and these are the perfect way for a remote team to come together outside of the work day. While attendance should never be forced, it should always be encouraged. Ask for volunteers to organise team building recreational sessions outside of the work day so that people can get to know one another just like they would in the office. It could be a quiz or a drink over Zoom.

Provide Resources Regardless

Alongside workplace tools like software and so on, it is still important that remote employees have access to emotional well-being support while they are a part of the company. HR may be moving into a more virtual existence, but it is still an integral part of any business that wants to promote wellness throughout its employees. It can be very difficult to gain a sense of how people are feeling when they are only ever showing themselves over a screen. So many employees struggle in silence, and that is why regular check-ins from an HR-like body are helpful. Supporting team members regardless of whether they are remote or attending in-person is a morally conscious choice that all businesses can embrace.

Monitoring Productivity

There are also direct correlations between employee wellness and productivity levels within a team. If one employee is falling short or failing to meet the mark, it is likely to impact every single person in that unit. In order to sidestep resentment and even workplace bullying, companies have to take the initiative. Remote workers still require monitoring, because this is something that never goes away. Every setting where an employee has a task to do should be observed by a member of the management team and talked about if it isn’t meeting the targets. It would be impossible to understand the reasons why without these aspects of management taking place.

Having the Right Tools for the Job

Every business person knows that having the right tools for the job is an absolute must. With a decent set of software, online tools, and training you can achieve amazing results in less time and with fewer frustrations along the way. A team that has what they need is one that feels supported and ready for the day ahead. Remote teams in particular are prone to miscommunications and falling out of sync with one another, and that is why companies must have a universal set of things in the bag for people to draw from.

Example

Let’s explore a specific example of converting PDF to Word for the purpose of multi-collaboration on a single or set of documents. PDFs are amazing and certainly have their place in the world of business, but they are not always the easiest documents to shape and work with when it comes to multiple people all on the same project. If edits are needed, it is rarely a convenient process. Therefore, a tool like SmallPDF comes in handy by filling the gap. Allowing a business to convert a PDF means more people can edit it without having to compromise on things like format, style, and content.

Provide Structure

One of the biggest challenges for remote workers is structuring their tasks effectively. The easiest solution here is to take charge and give some direction about how a task should be carried out. Give information like timelines, iterations, and even individual feedback along the way so that people have some kind of method to work with. Lots of employees work well with a free rein system, but this is also where so many people fall down and fail. There are some simple tricks to make this work better including:

Set schedules for specific employees

Mandatory meeting attendance

Working with people’s schedules as a team

Keeping track of hours worked

Logging performance

Set the Example

Finally, try to always lead by example and people will follow. It can be difficult to establish a good working pattern as a remote employee and harder still when surrounded by sporadic engagement on all sides. Management must take charge and lead the way by showing what a virtual workday could look like and where the expectations lie.

Functional teamwork has many different faces. When a company uses primarily remote workers, they must also take the initiative and manage that arrangement effectively. This means implementing strict guidelines, maintaining communication channels, and offering support where necessary.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

