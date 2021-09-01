HPP health-and-safety officer gains leading professional certificate

THE health and safety officer at Oldham-based Hill’s Panel Products (HPP) has successfully completed a top occupational health training course and become a member of a chartered professional institution which promotes safety and sustainability in global industry.

Stuart Chamberlain has gained the National General Certificate in Occupational Health and Safety from the National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health (NEBOSH) and has since joined The Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH).

Stuart, who grew up in Delph and attended Saddleworth School, joined HPP, a furniture components manufacturer and distributor, in early 2020 and has a career background in distribution, warehousing and production line environments including supervisory, internal auditing and health and safety roles.

In his early months with HPP, he worked across the business to get a deeper understanding of its various activities including manufacturing processes, warehousing, transport logistics, recycling and on-site energy systems.

He said: “I carried out the NEBOSH training late last year though the autumn then sat the exam in the winter.

“I received notification earlier this year that I’d successfully passed the exam which I was pleased about.

“NEBOSH is an independent examination board which provides vocational qualifications in health, safety and environmental practice and management.

“Following that, I then joined The Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) as an affiliate member.

“But because I now have the NEBOSH qualification and experience gained from health and safety work over the past few years, this summer IOSH transferred me to the level of technical member.”

IOSH is the chartered institution and largest membership organisation for health and safety professionals globally.

It provides expert training and resources for making workplaces safer, healthier and more sustainable. Its activities for members include professional development, events, helplines and the latest technical advice.

It also collaborates with governments, commissions industrial health and safety research, sets standards and runs campaigns to promote awareness of issues affecting workplace safety, health and wellbeing.

Watersheddings-based Stuart joined HPP after spending 22 years with Rochdale-based Brian Clegg Educational Projects, which supplies art and craft products, furniture and toys to education and retail sectors in the UK and overseas.

Based in Oldham and with a second UK distribution centre in Sheffield, HPP serves the national kitchen and bedroom fitting industry.

It currently has over 2,000 trade customers and over 180 staff across its sites and supplies over 6,000 products including its own brands of doors and cabinet components.

