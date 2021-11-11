HPP staff fundraise for cancer charities

TWO cancer charities have benefited from fundraising activities by staff at furniture components manufacturer and supplier, Hill’s Panel Products (HPP).

The firm’s HR Manager Carole Hamnett-Sadler completed Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life while staff at HPP’s base in Oldham and trade counter in Sheffield dressed to impress for the annual Wear It Pink Day for Breast Cancer Now.

Carole, who completed her 5k run at Heaton Park, in Prestwich, in 40 minutes has taken part in the Race for Life most years since 2009, and has raised about £8,000 in that time.

She swapped challenges three years ago when she joined a group of HPP colleagues in Hill’s Angels to brave the Pretty Muddy obstacle race, also for Cancer Research.

And Carole first instigated HPP’s involvement in the Wear It Pink campaign, which HPP has supported for six years.

She said: “While our fundraising activities are fun, there are serious reasons behind supporting cancer charities.

“Cancer has had a personal effect on myself and I also think it is going to hit somebody at some point in their life, and that is going to affect them and their families.

“People doing this kind of thing, and raising money for these charities, is just lovely. We are actually getting somewhere with cancer and lots of good work is happening with research. It’s just so important.”

This year is the 20th anniversary of Wear It Pink Day, which has raised more than £36million nationally since its inception. This year’s HPP total currently stands at almost £300 with more still to come.

HPP supplies the national furniture industry from its Oldham head office and manufacturing site on Scottfield Road, and a second distribution centre in Sheffield.

• Hill’s Panel Products (HPP) is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Covid-19 has put paid to any large-scale celebration but instead managers commissioned a huge birthday cake to share among staff to mark the occasion.

In addition, workers were given commemorative goody boxes containing an invite to a more elaborate celebration next spring, and a letter of thanks from HPP’s founders, brothers Stephen and Martin Hill.

And as well as sweet and savoury snacks, tea bags and condiments, five of the boxes contained a golden ticket, entitling the finder to either a £50 gift voucher or a day off work.

The special birthday cake was made by Sparkle Cakes on Broadway, Chadderton, with enough to provide a slice for each of the 185 staff.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

