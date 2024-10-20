Huge emergency services response at Dove Stone Reservoir

DOVE Stone Reservoir is the scene of a huge emergency services response following an incident.

Police, fire service, ambulance and air ambulance crews rushed to the Greenfield area on the afternoon of Sunday, October 20.

Video footage shows the emergency services at the scene amid a major response.

GMP Oldham, who said Coastguard and Mountain Rescue crews are also involved, said

“Emergency services are currently responding to reports of two people going into water at Dove Stone Reservoir.

“One person has been recovered and is currently being treated. Attempts are ongoing to locate the second person.

People are kindly asked to avoid the area”

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At shortly before 2.30pm today (Sunday 20 October) fire crews were called to Dove Stone Reservoir in Oldham following reports of a person in the water.

“Three fire engines from Mossley, Stalybridge, and Eccles along with the Water Incident Unit from Leigh quickly attended the scene.

“Crews are working alongside emergency service colleagues and remain in attendance.”

Saddleworth Independent has also contacted North West Ambulance Service and North West Air Ambulance for comment.

