Hunt down naughty elves around Greenfield

THERE is a host of naughty elves around Greenfield waiting to be found this Christmas.

The festive Great Greenfield Naughty Elf Hunt is organised by Greenfield Primary School PTA following their previous successful Bauble Hunt and Easter Egg Hunt.

Take part from December 18 to January 2 by following the map to see what the naughty spirits have been up to. Collect letters on the way to solve the anagram.

Purchase a map, priced £3, from Premier store, Chew Valley Road, Greenfield Café, Kinders Lane (cash only) or online (plus booking fee) https://greenfieldelfhunt.eventbrite.co.uk from December 6.

