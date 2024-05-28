‘Immensely proud’ Crompton House shortlisted for prestigious Tes Schools Awards

CROMPTON House CofE School is ‘immensely proud’ to be among the top schools and teachers across the country shortlisted in the Tes Schools Awards 2024.

The prestigious awards, dubbed the ‘Oscars of education’, celebrate the best of education in the United Kingdom’s state and independent schools, across early years settings, primary and secondary.

Crompton House, on Rochdale Road in Shaw, has been shortlisted in the category of ‘The Tim Brighouse Community Engagement Initiative of the Year 2024’ for their #WriteaSmile Postcard initiative.

The initiative is to write messages of kindness and positivity to others with the hope of bringing a smile to both the writer and the recipient.

Postcards may include encouraging words, favourite memories, inspirational quotes or simply a funny joke, combining both literacy skills with looking after mental health and wellbeing.

The initiative stemmed from an idea from Year 10 student Kaya Read and developed into a wider project, with pupils sharing thousands of postcards in the Oldham community, including the North Care Charity, residential homes, schools and the church community.

“Mrs Hegarty, Head of Crompton House CofE School, said: “We are immensely proud and honoured to be nominated for this prestigious award.

“The recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students, staff and community.

“It reflects our commitment to excellence in education and the nurturing of a caring and supportive learning environment.”

Mrs Cullen, Learning Zone Manager, added: “In a world full of technology, we forget the impact a lovely handwritten postcard can have on another person.

“The #WriteaSmile initiative has brought a lot of joy to both our students and the community and we are super excited to have been shortlisted for this award.”

The shortlists for each of the 21 award categories are compiled by a panel of expert judges, including school leaders and experts.

Jon Severs, Editor of Tes Magazine said: “Congratulations to all the shortlisted entries. The standard was so high this year, despite the challenges schools face.

“It is critical we celebrate excellence and share it widely so we can ensure the fantastic work happening in education is properly recognised.”

Winners will be announced on Friday, June 21 at a gala awards night at the Grosvenor Hotel in London.

To see the shortlist, visit www.tes.com/en-gb/schools-awards

