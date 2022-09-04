In great spirits Re-dedication service held at Uppermill church

HERVEY Carter didn’t live to see the first service held at Saddleworth Spiritualist Church, a building he was the driving force behind and a major benefactor for.

But the Diggle born philanthropist and former Uppermill resident looked down as a re-dedication service took place at the High Street based church 93 years later.

A portrait of Carter, who funded a third of the £3,000 building costs, is one of a number hanging on the walls of the building erected on land at Brownhill Vale.

There’s one too of Sherlock Holmes creator Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, a fervent believer in spiritualism.

However, it was modern day spiritualists from Saddleworth and further afield who filled the church for a service taken by minister and outgoing Spiritualists’ National Union president, David Bruton.

After the formal proceedings and the presentation of a re-dedication certificate, guests enjoyed a delayed Jubilee party celebration with refreshments, a raffle and entertainment.

The happy occasion was far removed from the church’s lowest ebb when the River Tame burst its banks in December 2015 and flooded the lower floor.

“After the flood, the church did a phenomenal amount of work to put a building back into order it would have been so easy to walk away from,” said David. “So to see it like it is now is fantastic.”

“It took a while to get established again,” agreed SSC president, Susan Jones. “Everything downstairs had to be thrown out but we had some great donations including a ROCA grant via First Choice Homes.

“Then during COVID so many people were isolated and got out of the habit of going to church.

“It has been hard work these last 12 months since opening the doors again trying to get people back; not just to our church but other churches as well.

“So, it’s been great to see people coming together for this re-dedication and belated Jubilee party.”

Saddleworth is one of 300 Spiritualists’ National Union churches nationwide.

And David was a driving force behind a 20-year campaign for spiritualism, through the SNU, to be represented for the first time at Remembrance Sunday, leading out ministers of all other denominations onto Horse Guards Parade, in November 2018.

Locally, spiritualism can be traced back to the late 19th Century when Royton man Mr Calverly started the first mission at the Oddfellows Hall on Lee Street, Uppermill

Mr Carter, former owner of Victoria Mill – now the site of a car park adjacent to Saddleworth Museum – was soon involved.

By April 1906, the Church had acquired a new base at the former Liberal Club on Court Street.

Two years later, a meeting of the British Magnetic Healers’ Association was held in the building.

In December 1923, plans were first formulated for the spiritualists to have their own headquarters. In September 1928, Mr Carter help lay the foundation stone.

He died in March 1929 and is buried in the lower yard at St Chad’s Church.

But his legacy lived on and on May 4, 1929, the new church was opened and dedicated, serving spiritualists and their beliefs for nearly 100 years.

