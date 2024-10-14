In My Shoes welcomes young artists to join disability-led theatre group

THE DOORS are open for new members to show off their performance skills and make new friends with In My Shoes Theatre Group.

The group welcomes young artists aged 18 to 32 years with disabilities and offers acting, exploring scripts, storytelling, movement, performance and creative activities.

Emily Skeldon, founder and artistic director, launched the group three years ago and is inviting more members to join their flourishing ranks.

She said: “We would love to invite new members to join our fun and friendly group and participate in drama and theatre workshops, learn performance skills and make new friends.”

In My Shoes meet on Tuesday evenings from 7pm-8.30pm at Springhead Congregational Church.

They have performed in Saddleworth, including at The Millgate in Delph, and beyond, and also enjoy regular drama and theatre workshops and theatre visits.

They were treated to a special surprise when their summer workshop was led by West End star James Wolstenholme.

For more information about In My Shoes and joining the group, email inmyshoestheatre@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

