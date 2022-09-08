‘Incomparable’ – thanks Mr President

GREENFIELD Cricket Club, where Roger was president since 1955, described his 100 years of life as a “truly memorable innings” on a Facebook post.

Roger was also president of the Saddleworth & District League between 1957 and 2015 when it merged with the Central Lancashire League to form the Pennine League.

Trevor Harrison, who was secretary of the Saddleworth League, said: “I remember a conversation I had with Roger many years ago.

“He told me he had never made a century in cricket, but it was his ambition to live until he was 100 and make a century in life.”

Trevor recalled Roger telling him he was only an occasional second-team cricketer for Greenfield and joked he was only selected because he had a car in those long-gone days when not many people owned one.

Michael Ward, who was Saddleworth League treasurer, added Roger will be sadly missed.

“He supported the league financially and was also a very good figurehead for it,” he said.

“When you look at the number of years he was president of both the league and Greenfield, it takes some doing.

“What I also remember was the way Roger entertained everyone at league dinners – he was better than many of the after-dinner speakers.”

Greenfield Cricket Club posted on Facebook: “We’re truly sad to hear of the passing of the incomparable Roger Tanner MBE, Greenfield CC president since 1955 carrying on a family tradition for over a century.

“Arguably with the most famous bow tie in Saddleworth, Roger’s joie de vivre and superb repartee will be very sorely missed.

“A wonderful man who, along with his family, gave so much to his beloved Greenfield and Saddleworth community.

“We will forever been indebted to Roger for all he has done for Greenfield CC. RIP Roger, a truly memorable innings.”

Club chairman Jason Taylor added: “Roger had been president of our club for 67 years and his family associated for more than 100 years which is an extraordinary connection.

“The Tanner family have always given great support to our club, and Roger will be a big void to fill.

“And earlier this year, we named our pavilion after Roger to mark his 100th birthday.”

The Tanner family have been synonymous with cricket for more than 150 years.

When the Saddleworth club was founded in 1867, J F and J W Tanner were elected committee members and later they were joined by J H Tanner and Fred Tanner.

In 1887, H H Tanner was elected joint secretary of Saddleworth and over the years more members of the family played for both Saddleworth and Greenfield.

Perhaps the most notable member of the family was Harold A Tanner who donated the Tanner Cup which was first played for in 1925.

Paying respects on behalf of Saddleworth Parish Council, chairman Cllr Pam Byrne said: “Saddleworth Parish Council wishes to appreciate and celebrate the life and death of Roger Tanner.

“Roger was a strong presence and benefactor in Saddleworth, especially in Greenfield.

“Saddleworth would not have the current museum without his foresight and generosity.

“Roger was a great Patron of the Saddleworth Art’s Festival with all its renowned musical artists; he even exhibited in his own Fur Lane home, with viewings of his beautiful garden, of which he was extremely proud and knowledgeable.

“His greatest wish was to reach the milestone of 100 years.

“As a man who supported local government and services as a Conservative and gave much encouragement to many.

“The Parish Council thanks him for all his dedicated service to Saddleworth and he will be very sadly missed.”

Charlie Middlewood, on behalf of the Saddleworth Museum and Friends Committee, said: “Roger Tanner’s passing will certainly mark the end of one of the chapters in Saddleworth’s history as a contributor to so many aspects of the community.

“He was greatly involved, particularly with his interest in sport and the arts. He followed on from his previous ancestors having had a great passion for cricket.

“He was involved with the establishment of the Saddleworth Festival which was held every four years.

“The establishment of a museum in Saddleworth was created directly by Roger. Having visited a small town called Bodo in Norway he was inspired by the fact that such a small community celebrated its culture with a museum.

“This led him to search for a suitable venue to create one and he purchased a section of Victoria Mill which fronted the High Street, Uppermill. With a team of volunteers of which the museum has always relied upon, the project came to fruition in 1962 when the building was opened.

“The building was extended in 1979 to include a gallery and more exhibition space. In 2016 a major project was completed to refurbish the museum funded by the Heritage lottery.

“The museum will serve as a permanent reminder of one of his major contributions to the community, allowing the preservation of its history and the education of future generations.”

