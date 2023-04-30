Increased patrols in Lees, as police appeal for information following a sexual assault

POLICE have moved to reassure members of the public by increasing patrols following the sexual assault of a young person in Saddleworth.

Yesterday (Saturday, April 29) at approximately 4.30pm, officers were called to after a report of a girl being sexually assaulted near Lees Valley.

Enquiries have since established that the victim was walking along a public footpath near Turner Street when she was approached by an unknown man who assaulted her.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Oldham’s neighbourhood Sergeant Graham Craven said,: “This is a very concerning attack on a young girl and I would like to assure the local community that a team of detectives are working at pace to locate the offender.

“Whilst specialist officers are supporting the victim, we are continuing to follow up a number of lines of enquiry.

“You will see our officers out and about on foot conducting highly visible patrols over the next couple of days, making enquires and offering reassurance to the community as we move forward with this investigation.

“We also want people in the local area to remain vigilant and to report anything they feel is suspicious to us immediately as we will act on any further information we get.”

“If anyone has any information that may help with the investigation, they are asked to call 101 quoting log 2413 of the 29/4/2023.”

Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

