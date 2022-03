InHarmony Choir is looking for more men of all ages to join their ranks.

It is a mixed four-part harmony choir and is working back up to full strength of performing about ten concerts a year after the Covid-109 pandemic.

They meet at St Andrew’s Methodist Church, Trent Road, High Crompton on Monday evenings at 7.30pm, singing popular music and songs from shows.

To find out more contact musical director Vicky Radburn on 01706 374502 or 07788 546317.

