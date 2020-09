AN INQUEST has been opened into a 34-year-old man who died at Greenfield train station last month.

The deceased has been named as Michal Hrehus from Ashton-under-Lyne.

The inquest before coroner Michael Salt at Rochdale on Tuesday, September 15 was adjourned until a later date.

The incident happened on Tuesday, August 18 when emergency services including North West Air Ambulance were called following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

